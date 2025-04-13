 
Prince William bonds with son George while quietly preparing to be King

The Prince of Wales forms bond with eldest son George 'differed' from his relationship with King Charles

Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

Prince William bonds with son George while quietly preparing to be King

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is forming a kind of bond with his eldest son, Prince George, that he never had with his father, King Charles.

Recently, William, who also shares daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince Louis with Kate Middleton, took their son George to France to watch Aston Villa’s Champions League match.

While the father-son duo were left disappointed like many other supporters after Aston Villa lost the first leg of the quarter final 3-1, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared his views on William and George’s bond.

Speaking with GB News, Richard said, “Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George.”

“This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament,” he noted.

He went on to add, “That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good,” adding, “An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection.”

Notably, this comes as rumours surrounding King Charles’ abdication grows.

An insider recently told RadarOnline that King Charles, who is currently fighting cancer, is readying Prince William to take over the throne.

“King Charles’ recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected,” the source stated.

