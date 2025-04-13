Lady Gaga revisits filming 'A Star Is Born' while singing 'Shallow' at Coachella

Lady Gaga reflected on filming A Star Is Born while performing on Shallow at Coachella 2025.

For the unversed, after singing songs from her latest album, Mayhem, as well as other tracks, the 39-year-old acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress sang her Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning song, Shallow, which she first sang with Bradley Cooper in the 2018 romance musical film, A Star Is Born.

Gaga, whose last performance at Coachella was in 2018, shared, “You know, since the last time I played Coachella, I’ve had some songs come out. But one of them, I think back to being here and remember how special it was that I got to perform here. And we filmed a movie, a movie that changed my life, helped me say something I hadn’t said before.”

The Applause crooner added, “I’m so excited to sing this for you here tonight, I couldn’t wait. I hope you sing it as loud as you can. There ain’t nothing like you. Come on, let’s get far from the shallow.”

Notably, in A Star Is Born, Cooper played a musician, Jackson Maine, who comes across a struggling artist, Ally, played by Gaga. He helps Ally in her musical career while battling his own demons and eventually falls in love with her.

It is pertinent to mention that other than playing Maine, the Guardians of the Galaxy star also directed A Star Is Born.