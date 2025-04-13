Charlie Sheen wants to get back with ex wife Denise Richards?

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards got divorced in 2006 and share two daughters

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are getting along much better than they did when they were married.

Sheen even appeared in Denise’s new reality show titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. Now, sources say her ex-husband, with whom she shares daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen.

According to insiders, the Two and a Half Men star’s feelings for his Richards are back.

"Charlie's always considered her to be his true love and the one who understood him the best," an insider told Radar Online. "Of the thousands of lovers he's had, Denise was on top.”

"They went through a lot of nasty stuff in earlier years, but they're good friends now and co-parenting peacefully," the mole revealed.

Sheen and Richards now have a blended family with their daughters, Richards’ adopted daughter Eloise, 13, and Sheen’s twin sons Bob and Max, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who’s also on good terms with Richards.

“Denise is thrilled to have him on the show it's nice for their girls, too," the mole added. "She must know there's nothing he wouldn't do for her."

Despite being smitten with the Wild Things actress, Sheen won’t be “disrespectful and make a move while she's with” husband Aaron Phypers.

“He would love another chance with her” the mole concluded.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were married from 15 June 2002 - 30 November 2006.