Meghan Markle, Prince Harry defy backlash with huge support after Ukraine visit

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received praise from Ukraine following the Duke of Sussex’s visit.

While the Duke of Sussex received immense backlash for visiting a war-sensitive country amid his security concerns, people from Ukraine have shown their gratitude towards Harry and Meghan.

On Instagram Stories, the Duchess of Sussex posted a screenshot of a tweet from Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

In the post, Yulia wrote, “Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everything that your family is doing for Ukraine, and for helping us draw the world's attention to humanitarian demining in Ukraine. Demining will allow millions of displaced Ukrainians to return home, and allow thousands of children to go to school without fear. This means so very much to all of us!”

“A remarkable group of women who live in the border region of Sumy, an area affected by landmines, have prepared this Easter bread for you and your family. Today, they, along with all of us, are deeply moved, knowing that this symbolic offering - Easter bread, made from flour harvested from demined fields - will be on your table,” she added, referring to Meghan’s video clip of their children enjoying “special gift” Easter bread Prince Harry brought back from Ukraine.

The minister concluded, “Thank you, from all Ukrainians, for your kindness and good-heartedness!”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry recently visited Ukraine and met with residents affected by war. However, the Duke of Sussex’s visit sparked backlash especially due to his ongoing security case in the UK.

But, the Sussexes seem to remain unaffected by the backlash as Meghan Markle posted a video clip of their children enjoying the Easter Bread their father brought from Ukraine and later shared the screenshot of Yulia Svyrydenko’s post.

