Carrie Underwood wraps Las Vegas residency with emotional message

Carrie Underwood has officially wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, with the last show on April 12, 2025.

More than three years after opening the residency, Carrie has finally concluded with an emotional message for the audience.

The songstress, who performed hits like Cowboy Casanova, Before He Cheats and Church Bells, stated, “We are extremely blessed to be able to be on this stage.”

“There are so many turns of events I know in my life, and I’m sure in these guys’ lives, that only God could have opened those doors and got me to the next place,” she added. “It’s been really incredible to be on that roller coaster ride, and definitely recognize that it's all Him and just all blessings.”

“It has been an absolute honor to get to be on this stage. From all of us, we are so blessed. I’m gonna be reflecting on all that we’ve done here with you guys,” Carrie concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Carrie Underwood performed a total 72 shows over the three years of Reflection.