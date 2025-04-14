Kris Jenner recalls advice to high school graduates

Kris Jenner once advised a bunch of high school girls to keep their cars clean.

The 69-year-old reality star, who is momager to six accomplished celebrities, explained that at length in a recent episode of podcast The Burnouts.

“So, one time I was asked to speak to a group of kids that were graduating from high school, and it was spontaneous, and my girlfriend put me on a FaceTime, and they said, ‘What advice do you have for these young girls?’ And I said, ‘Keep your car clean.’

The Kardashians star remembered the girls' sudden surprise at the unusual advice, to which she further detailed why it was so essential for their image.

“Because it just kind of represents organisational skills and discipline just the way that you feel about yourself,” Jenner explained.

She continued, “It’s like going out into the world, how do you want to present yourself when you go out into the world? You girls look so amazing today.”

Jenner then pictured what a messy car would look like to her, saying a mess would look like having “french fries mushed, paper cups and drinks thrown around, and clothes from last week, and an old hoodie," and how "everything's dirty.”

“I could not think or be in a car like that. I don't care what kind of a car it is,” she added.

Jenner then mentioned the first car she owned—a red Mazda—and how she took care of it.

“I remember I had a red Mazda, [it] was my first car, and it was a little hatchback. I loved this car," Jenner stated. "I used to treat this car like it was my most prized possession. I washed it once or twice a week myself, I vacuumed it out. The car was perfect, the carpets were always clean, and if they wore out, I would save my money and buy a new little mat for the bottom.”