'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he lives with parents

Finn Wolfhard thinks living with parents is “nice.”

In a new interview with People magazine on Sunday, the 22-year-old actor revealed that he still lives with his parents amid a successful career in Hollywood.

For those unversed, Finn became famous after playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

"I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family," said the Canadian actor.

"We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great," he continued.

Fin added, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents."

Born in December 2002, the Hell of a Summer star was raised by dad Eric Wolfhard and mom Mary Jolivet in Vancouver, Canada.

Finn also has an older brother, Nick Wolfhard, who is also in the showbiz industry.