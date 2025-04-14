 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he lives with parents

Finn Wolfhard became famous after playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard explains why he lives with parents
'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard explains why he lives with parents

Finn Wolfhard thinks living with parents is “nice.”

In a new interview with People magazine on Sunday, the 22-year-old actor revealed that he still lives with his parents amid a successful career in Hollywood.

For those unversed, Finn became famous after playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix hit Stranger Things.

"I lived alone for a few years, I guess two years, and then I moved back in with my family for a year. And then, last year, I was living alone in Atlanta for the year while shooting Stranger Things, but I have since moved back in with my family," said the Canadian actor.

"We have a place in Vancouver. We all have our separate space, but we still live together, and it's great," he continued.

Fin added, “I rarely get to see my family. I think it's a nice home base to have, just because, if I'm going to be away for most of the year working, then I might as well have a place [to come back to] with my parents."

Born in December 2002, the Hell of a Summer star was raised by dad Eric Wolfhard and mom Mary Jolivet in Vancouver, Canada.

Finn also has an older brother, Nick Wolfhard, who is also in the showbiz industry.

John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post
John Travolta pays tribute to late son in emotional post
Prince Harry sent an olive branch to Prince William in UK video
Prince Harry sent an olive branch to Prince William in UK
Prince Harry told ‘blaming' King Charles over security row is futile video
Prince Harry told ‘blaming' King Charles over security row is futile
Prince Harry ‘ridiculous' demands of security from Britain laughed off video
Prince Harry ‘ridiculous' demands of security from Britain laughed off
Katy Perry reveals plans for daughter Daisy ahead of world tour
Katy Perry reveals plans for daughter Daisy ahead of world tour
Reggae legend Max Romeo breathes his last at 80
Reggae legend Max Romeo breathes his last at 80
Actress Jean Marsh dies at 90
Actress Jean Marsh dies at 90
Carrie Underwood wraps Las Vegas residency with emotional message
Carrie Underwood wraps Las Vegas residency with emotional message