Rami Malek, Emma Corrin call it quits after two years of dating

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have parted ways after two years of dating.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail that the Night at the Museum actor and The Crown actress have been separated for "some time."

Rumours of Rami and Emma's romance first emerged in July 2023 after the pair were photographed together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London.

Rami first opened up about his relationship with Emma in an interview with The Guardian in January 2025.

Throughout the interview, the 43-year-old actor referred to the actress as "my partner," "that person," and "Em."

Additionally, Emma is gearing up to play Elizabeth Bennet in an upcoming series, Pride & Prejudice, opposite Jack Lowden.