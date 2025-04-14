Landon Barker talks about new bond with baby brother Rocky

Landon Barker has opened up about his “sweet” bond with his newest baby sibling, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Speaking to E! News, the 21-year-old rapper said he loves his dad, Travis Barker and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian’s baby.

“I love baby Rocky now,” said Landon. “He’s, like, to the size now where I don’t feel like I’m going to like, like, I don’t know.”

“Like, I had this weird fear really where it stemmed from was, like, ‘Oh my god, like he’s like so fragile.’ But he’s a little bit bigger now, so I feel very comfortable holding him now,” he added.

Sharing how “amazing” it is to be Rocky’s brother, Landon said, “Like, he calls me, he, like, kind of knows my name already.”

“He calls me Don. And he just, like, it’s just such pure energy, and it really will put a smile on your face whenever,” continued Travis’ elder son.

For those unversed, the Blink-182 drummer welcomed Landon with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.