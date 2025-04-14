 
King Charles unlikely to 'step back' from his royal duties amid health concerns

"I am sure that the king will want to do the same and keep going as much as is possible"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
April 14, 2025

King Charles unlikely to 'step back' from his royal duties amid health concerns

King Charles has made a big decision regarding his abdication amid speculations the monarch is expected to step down from royal duties as he fights cancer.

The decision about the king’s abdication has been disclosed by the royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert said, "It seems unlikely that the king will want to step back from his duties any more than is strictly necessary."

The British broadcaster added, "Though he had to cancel some engagements recently, it caused very minimal disruption to his otherwise busy schedule. He has always been clear that his work ethic compels him to be as busy as possible."

Jonathan Sacerdoti went on saying that the King intends to follow the same pattern as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal expert said, "The example of his late mother's older years shows that, when needed, the royal family can accommodate sharing the burden, if necessary."

He added, "But just as Queen Elizabeth II continued to work well into her old age, and even when she was not entirely healthy, I am sure that the king will want to do the same and keep going as much as is possible."

