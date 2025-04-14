Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry during UK visit?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton would not have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with brother-in-law Prince Harry during his visit to Britain for court hearing, the insiders have claimed.

The New Idea, citing the sources, has reported the future queen will do anything to “reunite the family."

The insider told the media outlet, Kate Middleton “wouldn’t have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him [Prince Harry].”

The New Idea quoted the Heat magazine as reporting that the Princess of Wales is quite “desperate” to heal her husband, Prince William’s rift with his younger brother before “it’s too late”.

The report further claims, “The King’s declining health makes the brothers’ estrangement all the more tragic.”

King Charles, 76, was hospitalised earlier this month as a result of his ongoing cancer treatment.

The report says Kate Middleton took a perfect opportunity to have a conversation with Harry as Prince William visited Paris with Prince George to watch Aston Villa compete in a Champions League soccer match.

However, the insider said it is not known if Harry took up Kate’s offer.

“Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn’t have wasted this chance to speak to him.”