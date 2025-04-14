Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle for a trip to see King Charles

An insider has just rushed to Prince Harry’s defense and it’s all because of their fear over how he will be treated when making future trips to the other side of the pond.

The source spoke to Heat World about this and started by explaining that the Duke is well aware of the risks and “He’s prepared to feel very much alone when he goes back.”

“It's very obvious to everyone, Harry included, that he's not very welcome,” after all.

In light of that, he has been trying to convince Meghan to follow him there in the future. “He understands that it will take a lot of strength on her part but he’s hopeful that she will see things from his perspective and agree to make the trip with him.”

Truth be told, “he wants her there for emotional support as much as anything,” the insider also admitted.

And his reasons for the trip are also binary because “despite all the arguments, and all their differences, at the end of the day he wants his dad to know he is there for him and the only way to make that happen is to go there in person, even if it’s just for a little while.”

Given that the King is still undergoing his cancer treatment at the moment, “[Prince Harry] would love more than anything to have Meghan with him when he makes the trip.”

However, “even if she doesn’t come with him, he will go. He’s just waiting on the nod from his father’s office,” they added before signing off.