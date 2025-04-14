Taylor Swift's fans excitingly react to her album 'TS12' announcement

Jacob Criborn, a song producer and DJ, has just now released an announcement related to his collaboration with Erik Arvinder, a violinist, and Taylor Swift for her next album.

Following this, Swifties, fans of the songstress, have reacted to the news and took to their X account, previously known as Twitter, to express their excitement.

On April 13, A fan base page, Taylor Swift Update, posted a collage of Swift and Arvinder on social media.

“According to Universal Music, Erik Arvinder — the Swedish conductor and producer — has been working on TS12 since the beginning of the year!” they penned a caption alongside the post.

Moreover, the page reflected on Criborn's previous collaboration with A-lister singers, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

On another post, the page posted a video of the Swedish DJ in which he confirmed finishing the Blank Space singer’s album, which fans referred to as TS12.

In the video, he said in Swedish language, "Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta," which is translated as, "We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album."

"I fear that TS12 will be...... THE BEST ALBUM EVER MADE!!!!!" a fan having high hopes for the album wrote in the comment section. While another fan gushed in, "I’m now imagining ts12 being orchestral and it would sound heavenly.”

"omggggg seated and excited!!!!(sic)" a third fan chimed in.

Other fans showed excitement with comments, read as, "i’m losing my mind!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,""*SCREAMING*,"and a fan wrote, "violin in TS12 oh my."