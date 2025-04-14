Meghan Markle lands in hot waters

Meghan Markle lands her in hot waters

Meghan Markle’s strides in the business world selling jam has been blasted with many calling her out for selling “empty boring things.”

Broadcaster Esther Krakue and Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston shared this on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

In their conversation the experts stressed on a growing need for the Sussexes to “find a way, but also a motivation, to push themselves into more daring television or podcasts that isn't a fight with the monarchy.”

Because in the eyes of Mr Royston, “I think Meghan has to go through this phase of things that don't quite land in order to summon from within herself the motivation to leave the house and not just monetise her own life, because I think that's basically what she's doing.”

“She's got a little home farm which she's using to cook, to make crudité boards for the kids and someone's turned around and said, ‘oh, this is so wonderful, you make the best crudité boards’, so she's like, ‘I'm going to make it into a TV show’.”

But “you can't do that” he said. “Your millionaire lifestyle is not interesting enough to people who are struggling for you to just monetise your own life.”

“You have to push it. You have to leave the house. You have to push yourself out of your comfort zone and what I actually think she should do is sit across the table from people who disagree with her, because no royal family member has ever done that, it's never happened,” Mr Royston also added.

The conversation didn’t end there though because the expert also doubled down to say the same thing once again.

“Meghan honestly can do better and she just needs to aim higher but in order to aim higher, she needs the motivation, she needs to feel the hunger and there's just no hunger with them,” before concluding the conversation as a whole.