Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently shared a raw glimpse of a relatable parenting moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 13, the 33-year-old posted a video of herself comforting her 3-month-old crying daughter, Aurora, by rubbing her back while rocking back and forth on a chair.

In the video, Blanchard can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt while Aurora was lying on her chest in a pink babysuit.

The mother of one also added a caption to her post that read, “Night 3 of Colic.”

For the unversed, as per Medical News Today, colic causes infants to have “long bouts of crying for no obvious reason” and can last for weeks.

However, it is “neither dangerous nor harmful” even though colicky babies cry bitterly, do not get sound sleep and may have “interrupted” feeding, as per the same outlet.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, shares her daughter with boyfriend Ken Urker. Aurora was born on Dec. 28, 2024.