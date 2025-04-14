 
Geo News

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard welcomed her first child, daughter Aurora, with boyfriend Ken Urken in December 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 14, 2025

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently shared a raw glimpse of a relatable parenting moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 13, the 33-year-old posted a video of herself comforting her 3-month-old crying daughter, Aurora, by rubbing her back while rocking back and forth on a chair.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares most relatable parenting moment

In the video, Blanchard can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt while Aurora was lying on her chest in a pink babysuit.

The mother of one also added a caption to her post that read, “Night 3 of Colic.”

For the unversed, as per Medical News Today, colic causes infants to have “long bouts of crying for no obvious reason” and can last for weeks.

However, it is “neither dangerous nor harmful” even though colicky babies cry bitterly, do not get sound sleep and may have “interrupted” feeding, as per the same outlet.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, shares her daughter with boyfriend Ken Urker. Aurora was born on Dec. 28, 2024.

'Prince Harry can't hurt royal family more than he has done'
'Prince Harry can't hurt royal family more than he has done'
Prince Harry's ex drops emotional bombshell after Meghan Markle's health crisis video
Prince Harry's ex drops emotional bombshell after Meghan Markle's health crisis
Meghan takes major step to rebuild bridges between King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Meghan takes major step to rebuild bridges between King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Prince Harry gets reality check for leaving the Firm years later
Prince Harry gets reality check for leaving the Firm years later
Aimee Lou Wood sides with 'SNL' comedian who played her in 'mean' sketch
Aimee Lou Wood sides with 'SNL' comedian who played her in 'mean' sketch
Taylor Swift's fans excitingly react to her album 'TS12' announcement
Taylor Swift's fans excitingly react to her album 'TS12' announcement
Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry in shocking new venture video
Meghan Markle sidelines Prince Harry in shocking new venture
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle for a trip to see King Charles video
Prince Harry is begging Meghan Markle for a trip to see King Charles