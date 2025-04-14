HBO announces new 'Harry Potter' show's cast

In the wake of months of speculations, HBO has announced the casting of the new show about Harry Potter.



Though it did not include a full list of cast members, the network confirmed that John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall.

Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon will play Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse will play Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

Moreover, John's casting did not come as a surprise, as he had previously revealed his new role to Screen Rant.

“It came as a total surprise to me. I got the phone call at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid," he said.

"But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to ‘Harry Potter.’”

In the meantime, Francesca Gardiner, the series' showrunner and director Mark Mylod, said, “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”