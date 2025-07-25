Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby open up about real life bond behind onscreen chemistry

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby reveals explain onscreen chemistry

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's on-screen chemistry came easily after the duo had bonded in real life. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps couple even has a playlist for their characters.





Pedro, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Kirby, who plays Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in the new film, opened up about their dynamic in a new interview.

When asked about the topic, the Game of Thrones actor said to Kirby in a sing-songy manner, "Time for you to say nice things about me!"

"I was so over the moon and relieved and just so grateful," the Eden actress said of finding out that Pedro had been cast as Mr. Fantastic.

"We started voice noting each other, and we started talking about what we were daunted about, about what we were, you know, feeling at this moment in our lives," Kirby shared.

"I just remember being so moved by how emotionally open he was. And then that made it really easy to begin the work," she continued.

Elsewhere, Kirby shared that the duo have a playlist for their characters.

When asked what Reed and Sue’s wedding song would’ve been, Pedro replied, "It's I Only Have Eyes for You by The Flamingos."

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps stars Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing alongside Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. The film is now in theaters and has already received critical praise.