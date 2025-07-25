'And Just Like That...' producers explain why Carrie and Aidan broke up

'And Just Like That...' producers reveal why Carrie and Aidan had to break up

Carrie and Aidan were never meant to last in And Just Like That...

In the July 24 episode of And Just Like That..., Aidan (John Corbett) told Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) that he still had a hard time trusting her after she cheated on him with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in Sex and the City.

Carrie took it as an affront given Aidan’s own similar mistake of sleeping with his ex-wife. She told him she "was 100% in" after having "moved mountains and apartments" for him.

"I can't give you any more than I have, and it wasn't enough," she declared.

Now, show bosses are discussing the culmination of the relationship, noting that it had been envisioned at the start of the season

Executive producer Elisa Zuritsky told Line TV, "It wasn’t a fiery debate in the room. I think it really came down to the way the previous season ended, with Aidan’s family proving to be such an obstacle."

"It did feel like too much to ask of those two people, especially with their baggage," she added.

Executive producer Julie Rottenberg chimed in, saying, "I think we all knew their problems were systemic enough that they would not survive."

However, when the time came to film the breakup, they began doubting their decision due to the actors’ chemistry.

"I think part of it is Sarah Jessica and John Corbett have such an incredible bond and chemistry and relationship as both actors and as the characters," she conitnued.

She admitted, "I got a little panicky. ‘Should we not be doing this? Should we not be breaking them up?'"