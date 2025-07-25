John Legend makes tearful confession amid son Miles' life-changing diagnosis

John Legend breaks silence on his family's role in son Miles' health battle

John Legend recently opened up about how is family is pulling closer than ever amid diabetes diagnosis of his son Miles.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund’s 2025 Social Impact Summit on Thursday, July 24, the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter and pianist shared update on his 7-year-old son Miles’ health condition and how he is doing after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2024.

Legend said, “The younger ones don’t really know what’s going on, but when they see the devices and things he has to wear, they sometimes have questions.”

“His condition is also building grit in him, and as a family, I think it’s building it in us as well because we are all rallying together to support him," he noted.

Notably, the father of four attended a diabetes family camp with Miles and spent some time with him earlier this month, as he posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram.

“I took Miles on a boys’ trip to a wonderful diabetes family camp @dyf_t1d. Loved having one-on-one time with him at Yosemite,” he captioned the post.

“And it was so cool for him to be around a bunch of kids his age and counselors with diabetes. I learned a lot and I’m so grateful to everyone involved,” the One Woman Man crooner concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that John Legend, the EGOT winner, shares Miles, daughters Luna and Esti, and son Wren with his wife Chrissy Teigen.