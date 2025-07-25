Matty Healy's mom Denise Welch takes aim at A list actress after Taylor Swift

Matty Healy’s mom Denise Welch takes swipe at another celebrity after Taylor Swift

Matty Healy’s mom Denise Welch has taken a swipe at another A list celebrity despite admitting that she’ll hear from her son over her remarks about his ex Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Welch was asked which celebrities were hard to interview.

She named 80 year old American actress Mia Farrow as the worst celebrity she has interviews and called her “monosyllabic."

"The worst one probably Mia Farrow, who I adore and I literally was gobsmacked to have her on," she said.

"But she just kind of didn't get it, you know, when someone is just monosyllabic? So it was a very difficult interview, but she was maybe having a bad day, but that just stands out as 'kill me now, get me out of here please,' " she said.

Earlier in the same interview, Andy asked her what it was like when Taylor moved on from her brief relationship with Matty to dating h Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and released her album Tortured Poets Department album in 2024.

Fans found many references to the 1975 singer in the album, and they didn’t exactly praise him.

In her response, Denise seemed to say that Swifties lash out at anyone that criticizes Taylor, while the singer sings in detail about her romances in her songs.

"Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost," she said.

When asked if she’d be hearing from Matty, she laughed and replied, "Yes I probably will hear from [Matty]."

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dated briefly before her relationship with Travis Kelce began mid 2023.