Ozzy Osbourne music sees new surge of popularity

Ozzy Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath's music reached new popularity after his death

July 26, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne music reaches new heights
Ozzy Osbourne just left behind his legacy.

The Black Sabbath front man, who departed the world on Tuesday, two weeks after he performed his farewell gig at the Back To The Beginning concert, has returned back to the music charts with his work in rock ‘n’ roll.

On the Official Albums Chart, Black Sabbath’s The Ultimate Collection returns to the Top 40 at Number 22, moving up an impeccable 129 positions with week-on-week uplift of 188%. The compilation previously peaked at Number 20 on its release in 2016.

In the Albums Chart Top 200, Black Sabbath’s iconic song, Paranoid reached at Number 52 (up 167% week-on-week).

While Ozzy’s 2014 hits collection, Memoirs of a Madman landed at the Number 60 spot (a 259% week-on-week surge), Prince of Darkness is at 71 (up 251%), and Black Sabbath’s Mob Rules at Number 107 (145% uplift) while The Rules of Hell (up 144%).

Elsewhere in the Top 200, we find the legend’s song Crazy Train at Number 56 (up 171%), plus Sabbath’s War Pigs at 79 (139% uplift) and Iron Man at Number 93 (137% uplift).

It is also pertinent to mention that on the singles front, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid returns to the Top 40 for the first time in 45 years at Number 22 and previously peaked at Number 4 in the UK on its release back in the 1970s.

