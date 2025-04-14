Meghan Markle relies on A-list pals while quietly keeping 'burn book' of betrayals

Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling with exclusion from Hollywood.

RadarOnline reported that following Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan not receiving Emmy nomination, the Duchess of Sussex is seeking emotional support from her friends in the industry.

Meghan and Harry are reported to be seeking support from pals including legend Ellen DeGeneres, who moved to Cotswolds last year with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

“The fact they didn’t get an Emmy nod was a massive blow. they feel there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them from both sides of the Atlantic, and they’re determined to identify those behind it,” an insider stated.

They added, “Harry and Meghan don’t want to come off as sore losers. They are relying on their high-powered friends, like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, to investigate the situation, hoping to better understand this setback and address any potential sabotage.”

Moreover, the outlet reported that Meghan is keeping track of those who’ve failed to support them in “burn book,” including Victoria Beckham.

Meghan and Victoria’s fallout dates back to when the Duchess of Sussex accused the wife of David Beckham of leaking information to the press regarding her personal life.

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry setbacks also include the Duchess of Sussex’s latest podcast Confessions of a Female Founder which received criticism and the Netflix series With Love, Meghan which also received lukewarm reaction.