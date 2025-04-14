 
Ellen Pompeo reveals why she hasn't left 'Grey's Anatomy' completely

Ellen Pompeo has reduced her role as Meredith Grey in 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 14, 2025

Ellen Pompeo was a regular and original cast member on Grey’s Anatomy for 18 seasons. But even after reducing her role in the show as Meredith Grey, she stayed on.

Despite her lead role in new show A Good American Family, Pompeo remains involved with Grey’s Anatomy. Now she has revealed why that it.

“That would make no sense, emotionally or financially,” she said of leaving the shoe completely.

“The show was streamed more than a billion times in 2024. More than a billion times,” Pompeo told El País.

“The companies that own the show and stream the show make a lot of money from our images and our voices and our faces,” the actress continued.

“If I were to walk away completely, everybody gets to make money from my hard work for 20 years and I wouldn’t make any money. To me, it doesn’t make any sense that everybody [else] gets to profit off of my hard work. And emotionally, the show means a lot to people. I want to have an attitude of gratitude toward the show,” explained Ellen Pompeo. 

