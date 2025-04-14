Sami Sheen gets honest about her relationship with mom Denise Richards

Sami Sheen recently reflected on her relationship with her mother, Denise Richards.

On the April 14 episode of Gia Giudice’s podcast, Casual Chaos, the 21-year-old daughter opened up about the hardships she has faced in her “really difficult” relationship with both of her parents, mom Denise and father Carlie Sheen.

Sami shared that she and Denise “didn’t speak for almost a year” while living with her dad in 2021, saying, “I was living at my mom’s, obviously, with [Richards’ husband] Aaron [Phypers] and Lola and we were all fighting constantly.”

She added, “I did not get along with anyone. I kind of felt like the odd one out and being the older sister, the blame was like always thrown on me for everything. I was really struggling mentally in that house and there’s obviously a lot that I wish I could say, but I’ll get in trouble for saying.”

“But yeah, I just felt like, at the time, me and my dad were on good terms and it was a more peaceful environment. So I wanted to try out living there and like, it was great until it wasn’t,” Sami quipped about the time she was living with Charlie and was not in contact with Denise.

For the unversed, the Wild Things actress’ daughter shifted in her dad’s residence and labelled her mom’s house a “hell house,” claiming that she was “trapped in an abusive household.”

It is pertinent to mention that Denise and Charlie, who tied the knot in 2002, welcomed two daughters, Sami and Lola, and got divorced in 2006.