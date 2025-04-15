Ted Danson drops bombshell on his living situation: 'Jammed in little house'

Ted Danson recently got candid and shared his ways of finding happiness and newness in life.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon on Friday, April 11, the 77-year-old legendary Hollywood icon, who is married to Mary Steenburgen, revealed that he spends his free time in a “little house” with his family.

For the unversed, other than his wife Steenburgen, Danson also lives with his stepson Charlie McDowell, his wife Lily Collins and their newborn daughter, Tove. His daughter, who lives nearby, also embraced motherhood by welcoming her baby recently.

The CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star quipped, “It’s a joy. I mean, you’re jammed into one little house, so you take care. But yeah, no, it was brilliant.”

“I think we were all crying when they left. It was such a rare sweet to be able to be there,” he noted.

Notably, Danson’s two daughters, Kate and Alexia, were born in 1979 and 1985, respectively. He shares both of them with his second wife, Casey Coates.

However, the couple annulled their marriage in 1993 and after two years of their separation, The Good Place alum tied the knot with Steenburgen, whom he reconnected with on the set of Pontiac Moon.

It is pertinent to mention that Danson’s stepchildren, Charlie and Lily McDowell, are from the Nightmare Alley actress’ first marriage with actor Malcolm McDowell.