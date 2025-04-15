Meghan Markle drops clue about Princess Lilibet's easter outfit

Meghan Markle has seemingly revealed the Easter outfit of her and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled the new items she added on her ShopMy website, which also included a new section now.

The section named, The Easter Edit, included children’s clothes, Easter basket goodies, and holiday home decor.

Notably, it also included a surprising link to Kate Middleton.

As quoted by People Magazine, the clothes Meghan included were from the same brand her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales has dressed her kids from the Baby Bella Bunny Petal Dress from Trotters and the Gathered Woven Dress from Boden.

Additionally, while the dress from Trotters was available in sizes from zero months to 24 months, the Gathered Woven Dress hinted at the Easter outfit Lilibet could wear on Easter, since it was in sizes from zero months to 2-3 years.

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex has not commented on whether it is Princess Lilibet’s easter outfit.

Besides Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also share a son Prince Archie, 5.