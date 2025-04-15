Bryce Dallas Howard recalls how dad Ron broke her heart just before Christmas

Bryce Dallas Howard recently recalled what truth her dad, Ron Howard, told her about Santa Claus.

In her recent appearance on Bustle’s One Nightstand, the 44-year-old actress and director revealed that her father did not let her live in her fantasy world by revealing that Santa Claus was make-believe.

Bryce shared, "When I was very young — too young — my cousin was like, ‘Santa isn't real.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you're wrong. And I can prove it to you, and here's how I'm going to prove it to you: My dad will never lie to me. I'm going to ask him, and I'm going to keep a walkie talk on in the room.' And I did."

After knowing the reality from The DaVinci Code director, she quipped that her mother, Cheryl Howard, then “came in and I was crying; it was, like, the night before Christmas. She was like, ‘What did you do?’ and he's like, ‘Well, she asked me. What am I supposed to do?’ And she goes, ‘What? Lie to her! Lie to her, Ronnie.’”

“I very vividly remember that," the Jurassic World actress said and noted that her father "had the best of intentions and ultimately, I think, made the right choice because of the fact that I know that my dad will not lie to me.”

"We all know: Ron Howard doesn’t lie,” Bryce laughingly remarked.