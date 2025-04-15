Victoria Beckham ahead of husband David in achieving one milestone

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham may be closer to getting one of the highest honours in the UK before her husband and retired footballer David Beckham.

The former Spice Girl most recently earned the Harper's Bazaar Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Women of the Year Awards last year. She was also previously awarded Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2011 and then an OBE in 2017.

Now, a brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes the famed fashion designer Victoria is likely to receive one of the highest honours in the UK before David--a co-owner of a football club who himself has plenty awards and accolades of his own including the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (2001) and his OBE from the late Queen in 2003.

"I think that Victoria could be in line to become a Dame in the not too distant future, with her brand becoming synonymous with UK fashion and her flying the flag like previous fashion Dames Vivienne Westwood, Anya Hindmarch and Zandra Rhodes," Ede told Hello! Magazine as he compared the power couple.

He went on to say, "I can see her well on the way to becoming fashion's finest UK export. I think she may achieve this accolade before David does as she has shown herself to be such an inspiring businesswoman, extremely hardworking, and a perfect ambassador for the UK."

It is pertinent to mention that Victoria has also earned a massive fortune from book deals and appearances on documentaries and TV shows besides beauty endorsements and her label.

In fact, the mother of four made an appearance in Being Victoria Beckham and Germany's Next Top Model in which she starred as a judge.

The mother-of-four is now set to appear in a new Netflix documentary centered around her role as a business owner.

Regardless, the couple—who has been married since 1999—has a combined net worth of $450 million.