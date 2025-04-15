 
Elle Fanning shares sweet snap with boyfriend Gus Wenner

The actress celebrated her special day with her sister, Dakota Fanning, and beau, Gus Wenner

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Elle Fanning is celebrating her milestone birthday with her sister Dakota Fanning and boyfriend Gus Wenner.

The A Complete Unknown actress took to her Instagram account on April 14, Monday, to share the highlights of her 27th birthday dinner at a famous celebrity place, Chateau Marmont.

The celebratory post featured a snap of a candlelit dinner party for Elle's 27th birthday, joined by her sister Dakota, friends, and boyfriend Gus.

Elle also shared a picture of a sweet PDA moment with Gus in a now-expired Story, while posing for a mirror selfie in an elevator, as per a screenshot shared by Daily Mail.

In the picture, Gus leaned over Elle to give a soft smooch on her cheek.

The actress can be seen donning a light pink coat over a light beige dress with a v-neckline and lace sleeves.

Gus sported a white shirt with a pair of black pants.

On April 9, Elle's sister Dakota penned down a warm birthday tribute for her along with a throwback picture of Elle and her mother from the delivery room when she was born.

"Our first photo together 27 years ago today. I was asleep in the delivery room during Elle’s birth, so I can really say we have been together from the start," Dakota recalled.

"What an honor that has been, and I can’t wait for the rest. HBD @ellefanning I love you," the proud sister gushed.

