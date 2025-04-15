Tyra Banks explains her move to Australia

Tyra Banks is revealing what led her to move to Australia with her family.

The supermodel and businesswoman, 51, appeared as a guest cohost in a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

“So I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream,” Banks told host Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes.”

She continues, “I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.”

Banks also spilled the beans on why she decided to move.

“Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia. It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee,” she said from her kitchen. After she’s enjoyed her coffee, she then takes a trip to “one of my favorite places,” where she loves to bring her son, whom she shares with ex-Erik Asla.