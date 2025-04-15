 
Geo News

Tyra Banks explains her move to Australia

Tyra Banks opens up about relocating

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Tyra Banks explains her move to Australia
Tyra Banks explains her move to Australia

Tyra Banks is revealing what led her to move to Australia with her family.

The supermodel and businesswoman, 51, appeared as a guest cohost in a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

“So I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream,” Banks told host Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes.”

She continues, “I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.”

Banks also spilled the beans on why she decided to move.

“Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia. It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee,” she said from her kitchen. After she’s enjoyed her coffee, she then takes a trip to “one of my favorite places,” where she loves to bring her son, whom she shares with ex-Erik Asla.

Reggae singer Max Romeo dies at 80
Reggae singer Max Romeo dies at 80
Oprah accused of 'fake crying' seeing BFF Gayle King leave for space
Oprah accused of 'fake crying' seeing BFF Gayle King leave for space
Victoria Beckham ahead of husband David in achieving one milestone
Victoria Beckham ahead of husband David in achieving one milestone
What Billie Eilish thought of her name
What Billie Eilish thought of her name
Cate Blanchett gets honest about her profession's future
Cate Blanchett gets honest about her profession's future
Sam Thompson updates fans with big career shift
Sam Thompson updates fans with big career shift
Bryce Dallas Howard recalls how dad Ron broke her heart just before Christmas
Bryce Dallas Howard recalls how dad Ron broke her heart just before Christmas
'Black Mirror' star Cristin Milioti blasts digital addiction
'Black Mirror' star Cristin Milioti blasts digital addiction