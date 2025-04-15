Nicky Katt's cause of death revealed after untimely death at 54

Nicky Katt's cause of death has been revealed after his shock passing at the age of 54.

Katt’s sister told Deadline on Monday that his brother “died by suicide after battling with depression—one that he fought bravely but quietly.”

TMZ was first to report the news of the actor's death on Saturday, April 12.

The authorities have told the outlet that Katt's unconscious body was discovered hanging inside his apartment by his landlord.

No suicidal message was found at the scene, and the actor's body had started to decay when discovered in his Los Angeles house.

As per the law enforcement department, the landlord first came to meet Katt to discuss the unpaid rent a week before his death and came back again on April 8 and found him dead.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicky Katt began his acting career as a child star and shifted his roles to antagonists, such as in A Time To Kill (1996).

He famously played the role of Clint Bruno in Richard Linklater's 1993 comedy Dazed And Confused, which also starred Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, and Parker Posey.

The South Dakota-born actor also made his voice acting debut as Atton Rand in the video game Stars Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II - The Sith Lords.

Katt last acted in the drama series Casual in 2018, as per IMDB page.