Adrien Brody welcomes new addition to his family

Adrien Brody introduced a new adorable family member on his birthday, whose he named after his Oscar-winning role.

The Brutalist star took to his Instagram account on Monday, April 14 to mark his 52nd birthday with his new pet, a puppy.

In the celebratory post, Brody shared a clip of the black rescue pup whose underbelly and neck are white.

“Hey friends, say hi to little Laszlo," Brody introduced the pup to his fans.

"It’s a happy day, full of blessings," he noted with a cake emoji, referring to his birthday.

"Thank you for all your wishes and your love and support," he thanked his followers and friends for sending warm birthday wishes.

In the video, Brody revealed that he adopted Laszlo from a shelter, as the pup can be seen resting on a white couch.

“Say ‘hi’ to László,” the Pianist star said while smiling on the camera, adding, "We adopted little László from a shelter in Alabama when no one wanted him. Yeah, how could no one want this cute little thing?"

It is pertinent to mention that the dog is named after Brody's role in The Brutaist, a fictional Hungarian-Jewish architect, László Tóth.