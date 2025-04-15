Emily Ratajkowski criticizes Blue Origin's star-studded space mission

Emily Ratajkowski has criticized Blue Origin for “destroying the planet” after the company sent a star-studded, all-female crew into space on Monday.

“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s–t. Like, this is beyond parody,” the 33-year-old model and actress told her TikTok followers in a clip filmed in the car.

“That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?” she continued.

The Gone Girl actress also urged her followers to “look at the state of the world” and “think about how many resources went into putting these women into space.”

“For what? What was the marketing there?” wondered Emily.

For those unversed, Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns Blue Origin.

Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn were the women who spent roughly 10 minutes in space.