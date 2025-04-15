 
HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

Check out who will be helming the characters for the famous and beloved ‘Harry Potter’ characters this time around

April 15, 2025

HBO finally drops names of beloved ‘Harry Potter' cast: Professor McGonnagal, Hagrid

The full cast list of all the beloved Harry Potter characters has finally dropped and fans can finally learn who is expected to play the believed, Headmaster Dumbledore, Hagrid, and Professor McGonnagal.

The full statement by Warner Bros says, “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Albus Dumbledore:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

John Lithgow as will be the new headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Speaking to Screenrant he shared what led him to saying ‘yes’ to what might be his last big acting job, “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid.

“But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Professor Minerva McGonagall:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

The casting choice for this beloved character has been a major talking point ever since the death of the beloved late Dame Maggie Smith and this time around, Janet McTeer has taken up the torch.

Rubeus Hagrid:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

Hogwarts’ beloved half-giant Hargid will be played by British actor Nick Frost this time around.

His excitement over the entire thing was also visible over on Instagram when she shared an excited post saying “Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagrid. Robbie, I promise I won’t let you down.”

Severus Snape:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

Black Mirror star Paapa Essiedu will be helming the role for this professor of Potions.

Argus Filch:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

Paul Whitehouse will take up the character of Hogwarts grumpy caretaker this time around for this series.

Quirinus Quirrell:

HBO finally drops names for new McGonnagal, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Snape etc

The man famous for playing Harry Potter’s first Defence Against the Dark Art teacher, will be played by Luke Thallon.

