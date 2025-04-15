Photo: Sophie Turner sharpening skills set ahead of new gig: Source

Sophie Turner is reportedly ready to utilize her combat skills as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, Sophie Turner has been preparing diligently for the iconic role, previously played by Angelina Jolie.

An insider close to the actress revealed, “This show is a little further along than has been reported in the press so far and some of the scripts that have come in are so good you could just break them out and turn them into full blown blockbuster movies on their right.”

“It’s going to be a cool show,” the spy also teased.

In addition to this, the source addressed, “It’s going to be gritty and violent and it’s going to please the old school fans of the property.”

“Sophie is going to town with the training for this movie, and she’s already extremely experienced with screen combat, stunts, and extreme costumes and special effects, thanks to her years in the Game of Thrones and X-Men universes,” the tipster added.

Before signing off from the chat, they remarked, “But she’s getting into even better shape for this job, and sharpening all of her skill sets.”