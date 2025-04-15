Prince William, Kate Middleton clash over George's future: Shocking details revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly arguing over a major decision of their eldest son, Prince George’s life.

Royal experts have shared some insights into the Prince and Princess of Wales’ debate and concerns about George’s next school as per Fox News Digital.

Helena Chard said, “the discussions have been circulating for years, with the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly arguing and debating the decision for years. I’m surprised the bookies haven’t initiated a bet on which school Prince George will attend next autumn!”

She went on to add that William and Kate’s clash comes as there has been “unhappy schooling” within the royal family. Helena stated, “King Charles was very unhappy at Gordonstoun. Eton wasn't suitable for Prince Harry. Even Princess Catherine was bullied at a secondary school. Therefore, she is committed to securing the perfect fit for Prince George. And let’s face it, the world is their oyster — they have the pick of all schools.”

“Sources claim there's been a debate between the prestigious all-boys school, Eton College, and Marlborough College, the co-ed school which all three of the Middleton siblings attended.”

“Eton College is the most suitable location and security-wise. It is close to their cottage in Windsor. The college is located in the Windsor security corridor and is financially covered. This is a big brownie point,” Helena added.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also noted that Kate only wants George not to experience bullying like she did. Meanwhile, William “wanted to keep his traditional education by sending George to Eton College, which he enjoyed, and let him keep in close contact with Harry.”

However, Richard Fitzwilliams chimed in to note that time is “fast approaching for a decision” adding that George, second in the line of throne, is in final year and “will move to secondary education by September this year.”

He also noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton have “always prioritized their family, especially during this difficult time when she has been so ilI. As a future king, George is undoubtedly special. Where he goes to school will be an indication of the way his parents are thinking regarding the future of the monarchy.”

It is worth mentioning that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who also share Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise, have reportedly visited several schools in London for Prince George.