Florence Pugh makes big announcement about 'Dune 3'

Dune 3 is set to premiere this summer, and Florence Pugh, who plays Princess Irulan, says she is returning to the sci-fi franchise.



"I hope we see more of her," she told the Harper's Baazar. "I want more cool outfits!"

The statement made her the second star in the franchise to confirm reprising her role after Jason Momoa.

"I’m making a comeback," the actor who plays Duncan Idaho told the Today show.

"Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean?"

"If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I'm going to be coming back," she concluded.

Not to mention, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin are expected to return.

Apart from confirmations, there have been reports that Robert Pattison is said to play a villainous figure, Scytale.

As for the release date, there has been no exact word when Dune 3 will roll out in theatres.