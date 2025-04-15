 
Chrissy Teigen drops bombshell about her son Miles' autoimmune disorder

'Extra' star says 'it really took Miles down harder; we were thrown into this world of chaos'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Chrissy Teigen drops bombshell about her son Miles' autoimmune disorder

John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, recently opened up about the Type 1 diabetes journey of their 6-year-old son, Miles.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the mother of four, namely Luna Simone, 9, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, 2, and Wren Alexander, 22 months, talked about raising her eldest daughter, saying, "If they have football season coming up, I've got to get that gear. If Luna has a recital, I've got to get that costume going. There's no other way to go about this life."

Last summer, Teigen understood this the hard way: some things cannot be planned, as in July 2024, she found out about Miles suffering from Type 1 diabetes. It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas either makes little or no insulin.

Notably, this diagnosis came right after he was hospitalised due to a "terrible" case of shigella during a football match.

Recalling how this common bacterial infection affected him, the Good Burger 2 actress said, "It really took Miles down harder than a lot of the other kids. His pain was incredible, and he's a pretty tough little boy."

Doctors spent three full days doing "blood test after blood test" at Cedars-Sinai hospital, and confirmed diabetes in Miles.

She quipped, “We were thrown into this world of chaos and having to learn so much all at once.”

“Everything was put on pause. We were finding ourselves going in and out of hospitals, sitting down with our notebooks, taking copious notes and taking videos of everything someone was doing with the insulin jar,” Chrissy Teigen noted.

