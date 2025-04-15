 
Thousands watch Kensington Palace's 'special film' featuring Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton appears in a video released during her family break

April 15, 2025

The Kensington Palace has released a video of Kate Middleton discussing "natural world and its ability to support our health" during a visit to the Lake District, northwest England.

A statement said, "The Princess of Wales, Joint President of Scouts, and Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, discuss the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing on a visit to the Lake District."

"The Princess and Dwayne were joined on a walk near the shores of Lake Windermere, by Scouts and Scout Explorers from 1st Buddha's Light in Greater Manchester, and 1st Buddha’s Light. Whilst there, the group undertook a challenge to earn their Naturalist Badge.

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared what it said "A special film with Scouts on the power of spending time in nature."

The film also shared on the royal couple's YouTube channel has garnered more than 40 thousands views within hours.

"Spending time in the natural world provides a sense of balance and belonging. For young people, access to nature is so important for helping to build confidence, self-belief, life skills, and a sense of perspective. That is why organisations like Scouts are so important," read the video's description.

The Princess of Wales travelled to  District Lake during the Waleses' Easter holiday break and it was her first  engagement in a month.

She was last seen on the St. Patrick's Day when she witnessed the Irish Guards' parade.  






