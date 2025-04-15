Savannah Chrisley accuses Robert Shiver’s estranged wife Lindsay of their split

Savannah Chrisley has considered Robert Shiver’s estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, responsible for their split.

Previously, PEOPLE received a clip of the April 15 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, titled I Got Dumped, and revealed that the couple had separated after almost two years of relationship.

Savannah said, "It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life."

Now in a recently released episode, the 27-year-old influencer went deep down and blamed Lindsay, who is waiting for her trial, as she is accused of trying to have him murdered.

Savannah, “I don't wanna give her the notoriety that she has so badly been seeking, but I feel like that's the only way to go.”

“I don't think I will ever forgive her for what she has put Robert and the boys through. I don't believe that Robert and I would be where we were at today if she wouldn't have caused so much mass destruction,” she added, referring to the mother of three.

Savannah went on to claim that Lindsay, a former beauty queen, “absolutely destroyed a great man when it comes to his heart and his life, just all of it.”

“She destroyed him and he should have done a lot of work on himself before he and I met. He deserved to get to work through all of that pain and trauma so that he could move on with his life in a healthy manner,” she stated.