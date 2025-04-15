 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian, Khloe 'mortified' of new allegations by Bhad Bhabie: Source

The Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly has been trying to save face amid new controversy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Khloe mortified of new allegations by Bhad Bhabie: Source
Photo: Kim Kardashian, Khloe 'mortified' of new allegations by Bhad Bhabie: Source

The Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly in hot waters as Alabama Barker’s, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter’s, feud with Bhad Bhabie becomes out of control.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the Kardashian- Jenner clan has been forcing Travis Barker to gain control of the situation before it gets too late.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Bhad Bhabie and her mom are now threatening to expose the entire Kardashian family, which has got them all in a huge panic and they’re demanding Kourtney put this fire out.”

The insider went on to address allegations that Travis and Kim Kardashian were romantically involved by stating, “What’s really humiliating is that Bhad Bhabie has zeroed in on Kim and Travis and is spreading lies about them hooking up years ago.”

“It’s something they’ve both denied countless times, but it’s taking on new life because of this feud and that has of course really upset Kourtney, she’s mortified and so is Kim,” they remarked in conclusion about the dilemma the Kardashian sisters have been facing.  

