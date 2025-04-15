'Othello' stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington embroiled in backstage drama?

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal play lead roles in a new adaptation of 'Othello'

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal aren’t getting equalizing treatment by their Broadway play’s producers.

According to sources, Denzel is the main attraction of the play, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play Othello. He’s getting paid much more than Jake. The Gladiator II star also has a better dressing room with more flattering lighting.

Despite the Road House star showcasing his luxurious lifestyle recently, the mole insists that things aren’t what they seem.

"Jake’s out there with his flashy media tour, acting like he’s the king of the world,” one insider remarked to Radar Online. "But everyone back here knows the truth, Denzel’s got the superior digs, boasting a larger suite, more flattering lighting, and the full VIP treatment that comes with being the true star of the show and there is nothing Jake can do about that."

Denzel, 70, almost didn’t star in the play after he got badly injured a few months ago, biting nearly half his tongue off.

The actor has ended up with difficulties in speech.

In a new interview with the New York Times Interview podcast, the Equalizer star revealed that the injury made it hard for him to say some of the dialogues in the play.

He said: "I have a line, 'Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It's hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything."

Denzel Washington has also said that he won’t make that many movies in this stage of his career and will “only work with the best” and do things he hasn’t done before. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Guy Ritchie’s In The Grey.