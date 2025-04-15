New drama serial 'Behkaway' premieres on Geo TV tomorrow

New drama serial Behkaway poster. Instagram/@harpalgeoyv

KARACHI: The new drama serial Behkaway, produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, is set to premiere from Wednesday night.

Written by Samra Bukhari and directed by Asad Jabal, the drama features a star-studded cast including Farhan Ali Agha, Sajida Syed, Nayyar Ejaz, Janan Hussain, Kamran Jilani, Usama Tahir, Khushi Maheen, Rubab Rasheed, Sami Khan Jr, Diya Rehman, Ayesha Gul, Maria Rizvi, Hina Javed, Akbar Islam, and others.

The original soundtrack, composed and sung by Sahir Ali Bagga, features the heartfelt poetry of M Mujtaba.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Behkaway will air daily at 9pm on Geo TV.