Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor reunite for son Cruz's birthday after divorce

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor recently celebrated their son Cruz’s birthday.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old TV personality reunited with her ex-husband to celebrate the 4th birthday of Cruz, who was born in April 2021.

Both Vanderpump Rules alums threw a space-inspired theme party called "Reach Four the Stars” with an astronaut costume, rockets, stars and more.

Conversing with PEOPLE, Cartwright shared, "I always go all out when it comes to Cruz’s birthdays! I have a vision and then work with my amazing party planner, Picnic and Petal, to help execute all the fun details!"

"We had all of our closest friends over, and my father and stepmother came into town too, which was special,” she noted.

"We enjoyed the beautiful day in my backyard by the pool. Cruz loves to swim, so it was the perfect day. He had a great time. We just loved spending time with all our friends and family to celebrate such a special boy,” The Valley star said.

Taylor also expressed his thoughts and spoke highly of his ex-wife’s efforts for their son’s birthday, saying, “Brittany did such a great job planning it all, like she always does.”

“I was on pizza duty. It was a nice time and I’m just so happy we were able to put everything aside for the day and be there for Cruz,” the 45-year-old stated.

Notably, Cartwright also posted a picture of herself with Cruz, who has been diagnosed with autism, from the evening.

She added a caption under her post that read, "Reach FOUR The Stars!” [a star emoji] Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate our sweet Cruzy’s 4th birthday! We love you! I cannot believe he is already 4 years old, time flies! Special thanks to the wonderful people who made this birthday so out of this world!"