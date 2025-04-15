



Kevin Costner gets honest about American West in new trailer

Kevin Costner is well-known for his portrayals of the American West. Yellowstone and Dances with Wolves, for example.



In line with this, his new eight-part docuseries, The West, exploring the good and bad of the American West, is the latest addition to his stellar filmography.

He is hosting and producing the History Channel show, premiering on May 26.

The 70-year-old remarks at the start and end of the trailer set the tone of how and where the docuseries will go.

At the beginning of the teaser, he asks, “What do we see when we think of the West?” At the closing, the actor says, “These stories will captivate us—and shock us. Now it’s time to come face to face with the real story of our wild past.”

Besides his acting updates, there have been reports Kevin has been looking for a fling after his divorce.

"He doesn't want anything serious, not for now," the source told RadarOnline, noting he is "acting like a bachelor in their 20s."