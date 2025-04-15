Fresh twist in Blake Lively's harassment case against Justin Baldoni revealed

Blake Lively's harassment case against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni may have taken a turn in the wrong direction.

Baldoni’s lawyer has questioned the authenticity of a subpoena that Lively’s team sent to his former PR manager Stephanie Jones. The subpoena demanded sensitive communications between her and the Jane the Virgin star.

As a result, Jones handed over the texts, which showed the actor conspiring to organize a smear campaign against her.

Now, Baldoni’s attorneys argue that the document could be fake as no case was filed back then, and a subpoena needs case number from a filed legal case.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, argued that Jones released the messages out of "spite."

In a statement, he said: "There is no doubt that Stephanie Jones willingly and maliciously spread private and confidential communications concerning her former clients in an effort to humiliate them and destroy the fledgling business and reputation of her former employee.”

"She did so purely out of spite and prior to any phantom subpoena that we have yet to see," he added.

Jones’ attorney, Maaren Shah, responded to the argument, saying: "More distractions, and still no defense for what the whole world saw in those text messages.”

"If Mr. Baldoni or his attorneys believe the subpoena legally requiring Ms Jones to turn over the damning evidence demonstrating his client orchestrated a smear campaign against Ms Lively is fake, he should sign an affidavit saying so, and we look forward to the discovery process," she added.

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, creating a hostile workplace and more. The director denied all accusations and counter sued her, alleging defamation.