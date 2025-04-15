Taylor Swift upper bleph mystery remains unaddressed

Every time Taylor Swift releases an album or a single and makes a public appearance, a large number of people just couldn't help discussing the so-called changes in her face and the surgical procedure she might have undergone to attain them.

The latest rumors about Swift releasing an album in 2025 were accompanied by speculations that she underwent a surgical procedure called "upper blepharoplasty" which is done to repair or modify the upper eyelids.

Social media users and some media publications have in the past also discussed what they saw changes in her facial features, especially her eye appearance over the years.

The singer, however, hasn't publicly confirmed or denied these claims.

Some of her fans have been speculating that subtle changes in her eye area might indicate the procedure, while others attribute these differences to makeup, aging or natural changes.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to undergo plastic surgeries and other procedures but it couldn't be confirmed that Taylor Swift did the same unless she herself choses to addresses the issue.