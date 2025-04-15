Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral crying photos after 'SNL' controversy

Aimee Lou Wood called out 'SNL' over the questionable sketch

Aimee Lou Wood is clarifying viral photos of her where she could be seen crying.

The photos came a day after she called out Saturday Night Live for their “unfunny and mean” White Potus sketch mocking her teeth.

In the photos, Aimee could be seen walking with the House of the Dragon actor Ralph Davis, who consoled her as she cried and wiped her tears.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Aimee shared many messages from fans and articles praising her for speaking out against SNL.

One of the messages mentioned the crying photos, and the Sex Education star clarified, “Thank you so much. Just to say, I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about. Something completely unrelated.”

In the skit, Sarah Sherman played Aimee’s The White Lotus character, Chelsea, and sported fake teeth.

Taking to her Instagram story, Aimee Lou Wood called out the sketch, writing, “Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”