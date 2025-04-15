Katy Perry trolled for kissing the ground after return from space

Pop star Katy Perry and five other women launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and successfully returned to Earth on Monday, marking the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

Her space journey, however, has received mixed reactions from people online.

While thousands of her fans praised the singer for her courage, a large number of people also questioned the need for her to go to space.

Some social media users mocked her for kissing the ground after she return to Earth.

"Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes w** is she kissing the ground for," said a user while sharing picture on X, formerly Twitter.

The post has received 30 million views within a few hours after it was shared on X.

Commenting on her picture one user wrote, "genuine question why did she go to space? Like what was the point."

Another said, "4 minutes in space is equivalent to 13 months on earth…she’s been gone a long time. She used all that space time to write an entire album tho so it was worth it."

Then there were some conspiracy theorists who claimed that she did not go to space because the landing capsule had "zero scorch marks."

The spaceflight which carried the crew to space was a high-profile success for Bezos' New Shepard launch vehicle, which has been developed for space tourism.

The six-person crew also included Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

King said that when the crew returned to their seats after weightlessness, Perry sang the Louis Armstrong song "What a Wonderful World."

"I feel super connected to love," Katy Perry said after landing back on Earth.

Perry was holding a daisy, a flower she took into space, to remind her of her daughter, Daisy.



