Natalie Portman avoids 'emotionally difficult' roles for THIS reason

Natalie Portman reveals how her personal life impacts her decision to choose acting jobs

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Natalie Portman has revealed what she does when things are difficult at home.

While conversing with Jenna Ortega for Interview magazine, the 43-year-old actress opened up about her rise to fame at a young age and how she chooses acting jobs.

Portman shared, "There are things that come at certain times of your life.”

Ortega went on to ask if she cares about "the character or the script" while picking new roles, referring to her forthcoming film Fountain of Youth.

Portman responded, "I learned from actresses that came before me who said, ‘It’s important to go for joy.’ There’s moments in your life where it’s really meaningful to have a work experience that just envelopes you in happiness, and this was one of those."

Ortega also enquired if the Black Swan star’s roles “tend to intertwine” with her personal life, to which she replied, "It doesn’t always work out, but I’m drawn to things because of what’s happening in my personal life.”

"It’s actually counterintuitive because to do emotionally difficult material, my real life has to be pretty chill, no major issues. You want to find that joy and lightness and humor in your work when things are harder at home,” she noted.

For the unversed, Portman separated from her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied in February in 2024 after more than ten years of their relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that she also shares her two children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, with Millepied.

